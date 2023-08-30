'Worst screening ever': How Scarlett Johansson almost cried when USD 7.2 million movie was 'booed' at Venice Film Festival

Scarlett Johansson had almost cried when her movie Under the Skin did not receive a much-expected response at the Venice Film Festival. And, the actress had also opened up about the experience.

  • At the 2013 Venice Film Festival, Scarlett Johansson's film Under the Skin faced mixed reactions
  • Scarlett emphasized that the film's polarizing reactions showcased deep audience engagement

Discover the heartwarming story of Scarlett Johansson's emotional rollercoaster at the 2013 Venice International Film Festival, where her film Under the Skin faced initial adversity but eventually achieved a cult status. 

When Scarlett Johansson's Under the Skin was not much appreciated at Venice Film Festival

In 2013, the 70th Venice International Film Festival witnessed a memorable moment that would define Scarlett Johansson's journey with her film Under the Skin. As the curtains rose, the audience's mixed reactions left Scarlett almost in tears, as her unique performance faced a wave of boos. However, fast forward to today, and the very film that once faced criticism has transformed into a beloved cult classic.

Alberto Barbera, the festival's artistic director, recently reminisced about that defining moment. He recalled how Scarlett's emotional response to the initial booing was intense. In the midst of the disappointment, Barbera reassured Scarlett that time would bring recognition to the film. Barbera's words of encouragement have since come true, as Under the Skin continues to garner praise and a dedicated following.

The Evolution of Under the Skin

Directed by Jonathan Glazer, Under the Skin saw Scarlett Johansson stepping into the shoes of an alien navigating human life. Set against the backdrop of Glasgow, the film's unique premise explores the alien's interactions with unsuspecting humans, blending scripted scenes with unscripted encounters caught on hidden cameras. This experimental approach added a layer of authenticity to Johansson's performance, captivating audiences in unexpected ways.

Scarlett's reaction from confusion to acceptance

Reflecting on the audience's mixed reaction, Scarlett shared her initial confusion and shock. The actress confessed that the experience of watching her film with an audience was both overwhelming and strange. The simultaneous cheers and boos left her unsure of how to react. Interestingly, the film's director, Jonathan Glazer, found joy in the polarized response, considering it a unique testament to the film's impact.

Under the Skin delves into profound themes that make it a thought-provoking cinematic experience. Scarlett expressed the personal nature of the journey the film takes its viewers on. She admitted that the intricacies of themes like fear, love, and sexuality were sometimes elusive to her, given her intimate connection to the film. Nevertheless, the film's lasting impact and its potential to unveil deeper layers over time have been undeniable.

