'Worst thing in my adult life': When Will Smith told wife Jada Pinkett about his divorce from Sheree Fletcher back in 1995

Divorce is a challenging journey that touches many lives, irrespective of fame or fortune. In a candid conversation on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, Hollywood star Will Smith delved into his personal experience, shedding light on the emotional toll of his divorce from his first wife, Sheree Fletcher. The episode, released on Father's Day, offered a rare glimpse into Smith's vulnerability as he discussed the impact of the separation on his role as a father.

A heartfelt conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith

Hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, the episode saw Will Smith engage in a heartfelt one-on-one conversation, reflecting on the aftermath of his divorce from Sheree Fletcher. Smith's honesty was palpable as he shared the pain he felt during the separation and its effect on his identity as a father. Pinkett Smith initiated the discussion by raising the concept that a person can be a good father even if they weren't the best partner.

The painful admission

Smith, known for his charismatic persona on and off the screen, didn't shy away from revealing the depths of his emotions. He described his divorce from Fletcher as the "ultimate failure" in his adult life. Despite experiencing hurt in various forms, Smith confessed that nothing compared to the feeling of failure associated with the dissolution of his marriage to his son's mother. Their son, Trey, was just two years old when their marriage ended.

Journey through divorce

Will Smith's journey through divorce was marked by pain, reflection, and growth. His marriage to Fletcher ended in 1995 after three years, and he subsequently married Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997. This new union brought forth its own set of challenges and joys, including the arrival of their two children, Jaden and Willow. Smith's ability to navigate these complexities demonstrated his commitment to fatherhood.

Rebuilding relationships

The Red Table Talk episode not only touched upon Smith's emotions but also highlighted the evolution of relationships. The dynamic between Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Fletcher was initially strained, with both women recalling a heated phone conversation that escalated due to misunderstandings. Smith's intervention during this incident, asserting the importance of Trey's mother, played a pivotal role in reshaping the course of their relationship.

Fletcher's recounting of subsequent interactions underscored the power of ownership and apology. Through their efforts to mend fences, a foundation of understanding and respect began to form, ultimately benefiting Trey's upbringing.

