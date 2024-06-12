'Would Definitely Have More Kids': Rihanna Denies Pregnancy Rumors But Says She Is Open To Be Girl Mom In Future

The fabulous songstress Rihanna was recently seen at the launch of her latest brand, during which she addressed the pregnancy rumors. Meanwhile, the actress even spoke of how she wants her family to be grown by a girl child.

Rihanna currently has two sons, a 2-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers, and a 10-month Riot Rose Mayers. She shares both of her sons with artist and partner A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna shuts down pregnancy rumors

The Ocean’s 8 actress was recently seen at the launch party of her new hair line Fenty Hair. This also happened to be the event when Rihanna went ahead and addressed the pregnancy rumors.

While being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, the Don't Stop the Music singer stressed that although she is not pregnant at present, she still wishes to have a girl.

During the interaction, when further asked about her statement previously to Interview Magazine of wanting to have a daughter, RiRi joked about her two sons and said, "Look how that turned out."

Furthermore when asked if she wants to have more kids, the We Found Love singer mentioned that she really hopes so.

The singer continued by saying, that she is not pregnant, while stressing “if that's what you're asking." The Umbrella singer, however, added, "I would definitely have more kids."

Rihanna about wanting to have a daughter

Advertisement

While talking to Extra at the same event, the If It’s Lovin’ That You Want songstress mentioned that a lot of people have been asking her about wanting to grow her family with a daughter.

“Look, if I ever get a daughter, I am going to show her so much footage,” the artist stated while talking about people who had been “pushing” her, asking questions.

The Rude Boy singer was even asked if it would be a girl, she wants to be as a new member of her loving family. Talking about it the Love on the Brain artist exclaimed, "Of course!” while adding that a girl in the family would be too much fun.

Meanwhile, previously, while talking to stylist Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine, Rihanna stated that she would have as many kids as God wants her to have, while also stressing that she would try for a girl.

Advertisement

“But of course, if it's another boy, it's another boy," Rihanna mentioned.

ALSO READ: What Has Rihanna's Life With ASAP Rocky And Their Sons Been Like? Sources Reveal