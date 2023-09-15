'Would love to see the show stand in solidarity’: Drew Barrymore Show's co-head writer expresses desire amidst SAG-AFTRA strike

The Drew Barrymore Show has found itself in hot water after announcing its return to CBS on September 18 without unionized writers amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. Cristina Kinon, co-head writer of the daytime talk show, has now spoken out about the show's resumption and appealed to Drew Barrymore to stand in solidarity with the striking writers.

Writer's perspective

Cristina Kinon in conversation with The Daily Beast, acknowledged the complexity of the situation, understanding that the show employs hundreds of individuals who depend on their paychecks. She understood the need to protect the cast, crew, and staff but emphasized the importance of unions across various labor sectors working together. Kinon talked about the surprise she felt within the writing team when Barrymore chose to proceed with the show's scheduled fall return, especially considering Barrymore's earlier decision to exit hosting the MTV VMAs in support of the strike. She said I "would love to see the show stand in solidarity with us."

Prolonging the strike

Kinon sees similarities between the work of daytime talk show writers and those in scripted shows or feature films. She emphasizes that all writers are working hard to establish careers, but the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) is slowly taking away their rights. Kinon talks about the frustration within the industry, as the strike could be prolonged by the return of shows like "The Drew Barrymore Show." The ultimate goal is for the strike to end as soon as possible.

Although "The View" has been airing despite the ongoing strike, other daytime talk shows such as "The Talk," "The Jennifer Hudson Show," "Sherri," and "The Kelly Clarkson Show" are scheduled to come back this autumn. Additionally, "The Drew Barrymore Show" is also set to return. Kinon, hoping for solidarity with the striking writers, wants the show to support the cause. Drew Barrymore herself acknowledged the complexity of her decision and the broader significance of the strike, emphasizing that her show's return is about more than just her.

