Would never do anything to appropriate any culture: Kim Kardashian on past blackfishing allegations

Kim Kardashian has denied appropriating black culture in the past with her fashion choices. The television star has been receiving criticism for styling her hair and waist-length braids and cornrows. However, in an interview with i-D Magazine, the Kardashian sister has given her reason for doing the same.

According to Page Six, in the interview, Kim said that she was trying to match her hair with daughter North, who is half-black as per her wishes. Kim Kardashian shares four kids with Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago, and True. Speaking out about the same, Kim said, "Obviously, I would never do anything to appropriate any culture,” Kardashian told i-D Magazine. “But I have in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that," via Page Six.

She also added that at times, her daughter North, who is 8-years-old, asks Kim to match their hairstyles. “And I’ve had these conversations with her that are like, ‘Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me,'” she said.

Kim Kardashian said that she didn't want to "make it that big of a deal" and decided to abide by North West's wishes in the past. Nonetheless, the television star has also noted that she has now learnt "good ways to communicate" with her kids about important issues such as cultural appropriation.

The KUWTK alum said that her father Robert Kardashian is of Armenian descent. "I’ve tried to pass that culture of learning onto my kids too, but then there’s also a history of braiding hair in Armenia, and people forget that I am Armenian as well," the mogul added.

