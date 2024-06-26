“Would Not Turn My Nose Up”: Matthew Lewis Reveals If He Would Ever Reprise His Harry Potter Role

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series, has given his thoughts on the upcoming Harry Potter television reboot. Lewis has expressed reluctance to return to the wizarding world after dedicating ten years of his life to filming the original films.

He stated that he is "not in any rush to return to the world," indicating a desire to explore new roles and projects before potentially returning to the iconic franchise.

Lewis' curiosity about potential Neville Longbottom series

The 34-year-old Lewis openly admits that his short attention span was the primary driving force behind his decision to take a job in this field. He muses on how hard it is for him to stay interested in things for long.

Lewis, who spoke with PEOPLE at the Harry Potter New York store while unveiling a new broomstick greenscreen experience and film props on display, admits he is intrigued by what the showrunners will do with the series, which is set to premiere in 2026. He says that if someone called him tomorrow and asked him to participate, he would have a difficult decision to make.

He went on to say that he wouldn't completely reject the idea even though it wasn't something he was actively pursuing or had a strong desire for. He said he was intrigued by the idea of seeing Neville in adulthood and that it would be interesting to investigate further because it might present a whole new dynamic. If such a project were to succeed, he said he would be more than willing to consider it.

Lewis' ever-changing work and character preferences

Lewis told PEOPLE that one of his favorite things about his work is how it's always changing. He underlined how much he values not having to focus on just one thing, stressing the excitement and diversity that come with the constantly shifting nature of his work.

He stated that his previous roles had been diverse. These include nurses, police officers, soldiers, and even wizards. He expressed his excitement about his career's unpredictability. He stated that he never knew what would happen next and found that aspect particularly enjoyable.

In February, while attending MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, Jason Isaacs, who plays Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, and actor Damian Lewis were asked to choose which characters from their original casts they would like to play in a TV revival.

With a humorous comment, Isaacs said he would rather play Dobby, the house elf. This was because the role doesn't require a lot of makeup. But Lewis was first hesitant, saying there was no character in a TV revival of the Harry Potter series that he would even want to try playing.

However, after some playful prodding from Isaacs, Lewis revealed his fondness for Remus Lupin. It was a character from the books played by David Thewlis in the movies.

