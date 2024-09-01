Would Princess Diana Have Approved Of Prince Harry’s Marriage To Meghan Markle? Here’s What Royal Expert Believes

Princess Diana died when Prince Harry was only 12 years old. Amid the chaos in the royal family, a source from the palace revealed that the former Princess of Wales would not have allowed her younger son to marry Meghan Markle, had she been alive.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on to marry at the St. George’s Chapel in the Windsor Castle. The duo tied the knot in 2019, and the world watched the royal union. However, the royal commentator, Dickie Arbitor, shared his opinions over the wedding.

In his conversation with Radio Times, the former spokesperson to Queen Elizabeth shared, “If Diana had been alive, I'm going to stick my neck out here, and I doubt Harry would have married Meghan.”

He further added, “Diana was very careful about her boys, they were her boys. She protected them, and she would have protected them against anybody she felt wasn't the right person.”

The royal expert claimed that Diana’s opinions had largely impacted the princes in the past, and her decision would have mattered too over Prince Harry’s wedding talks. Lady Diana, who passed away in 1997, would have put a big question mark on Harry’s choices, states the royal spokesperson. He also believes so, as he revealed, “A lot of Harry’s problems, he’s admitted it, come from the fact that he’s not over that his mother was killed.”

The spokesperson also pointed out that Harry had been in relationships with other women as well, but none of them continued to serve longer with the former royal member as it could bind them with responsibilities. The royal expert claimed that the women before Markle did not want to “be in the goldfish bowl.”

The source concluded by saying, “My own personal opinion is that he rushed into the marriage.”

As for Diana, the princess was killed in a car crash that took place in Paris on the night of August 31. The 36 year old left behind her grieving sons and her ex-husband, Prince Charles. The night was heavy for the public, who titled the former Spencer as People’s Princess.

