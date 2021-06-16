Would Princess Diana have approved of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Los Angeles move? Her voice coach OPINES

Royal expert Stewart Pearce reveals why he isn't surprised by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to Montecito, Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial decision to step back from their senior royal roles and permanently shift their home base from London to Los Angeles may have rattled the bones of the royal family, but according to Princess Diana's former voice coach and royal expert Stewart Pearce, The Princess of Wales would have been extremely supportive of her younger son's bold move.

In an interview with US Weekly, Diana, The Voice of Change author shared that he believes Diana "would be absolutely thrilled" with both Prince Harry and Prince William, who she loved "passionately" simply "because that was her nature. She wasn't down in the dumps." Instead, Diana was a person who loved "humour," "the levity of life" and "expanding through life." An interesting revelation made by Stewart was that Diana had her "eye on a property" in Malibu and hence, Pearce isn't surprised by Harry's move to California.

"She was talking about buying a property in Malibu [saying] that would be 'really great' for the boys to have freedom so that they could surf. Because they're both very sporty, you know, but they could surf, they could roller blade, they could Frisbee. So, she'd be in complete favour," Stewart disclosed of the late Princess' plans.

Pearce explained how Harry and Meghan's Montecito mansion move is just part of how The Duke and Duchess of Sussex honoured Diana's mission, which was to shake things up for the monarchy and making a difference worldwide. "They're really taking on so much of what her legacy is, to bring liberation to the disenfranchised, the disassociated, the LGBTQ+ community, [the] Black Lives Matter [and] Me Too [movements]. All of this is within the understanding of what liberation she wanted to bring about in the sense of using her position as an egalitarian or humanitarian role, because people looked on her as being of iconic status the most," Stewart elaborated.

Moreover, according to Pearce, Diana wanted to use her "egalitarian or humanitarian" position in "a really positive way" because she felt that if she could support the "liberation," then there was no reason why the collective couldn't move to support "this very genuine, authentic, integral process that brings about the liberation of human spirit."

