'Would probably do Hangover 4 in an instant' - Bradley Cooper's rousing update has netizens sent into frenzy

Bradley Cooper, famous for his role as Phil in the Hangover film series, recently shared his enthusiasm for reprising the character in a potential fourth installment. The revelation, made during a conversation on The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast, has ignited a buzz among fans and online communities.

Cooper's comic comeback

During the podcast, where Cooper discussed his directorial ventures and transition into more dramatic roles, host David Remnick raised the prospect of another lighthearted project akin to the "Hangover" series. In response to the hypothetical scenario, Cooper humorously stated, "Well, I would do ‘Hangover 5.’ It would be ‘Hangover 4’ first, but yeah." His willingness to return to the comedic franchise, citing his fondness for the team, including Todd Phillips, Zach Galifianakis, and Ed Helms, has resonated with fans.

The unlikely sequel

Despite Cooper's willingness, he expressed doubt about the likelihood of a fourth Hangover film. When asked if it could happen, he remarked, "I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that," referring to the director Todd Phillips. While fans may be excited about the prospect, it appears the director may have other plans for his future projects.

Reflecting on past success

Cooper fondly reminisced about his experience filming the original Hangover in 2009, highlighting the joy he derived from working with the cast. The film's success led to two sequels, The Hangover Part II in 2011 and The Hangover Part III in 2013, marking a trilogy that captivated audiences globally.

ALSO READ: Maestro: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and everything to know about the Leonard Bernstein biopic

Speculations and humorous insights

Despite Cooper's enthusiasm, he hinted at the unlikelihood of a fourth installment, aligning with his perception that Phillips may not be interested. The humor surrounding the idea of a family-friendly Pixar version, as suggested by Zach Galifianakis in 2021, “Maybe if they made it a Pixar version… a family-friendly version,” he said. “I don’t think anybody has been thinking about that.”

ALSO READ: 'One who is younger': Irina Shayk reportedly 'not happy' with Bradley Cooper dating Gigi Hadid?DEETS Inside

Fan reactions

Fans are excited over the news of Bradley Cooper being ready to do Hangover 4. One fan exclaimed, "Talks of Hangover 4 and Harold and Kumar… WE WON." The simultaneous talks of The Simpsons Movie 2 and The Hangover Part 4 in the same week have left fans in awe, as captured by the reaction, "The Simpsons movie 2 and the hangover part 4 announced in the same week." Another fan passionately said, "Best news (heart eyes emoji) we all need The Hangover 4." A collective sentiment is voiced by a fan who states, "I speak for everyone when I say, WE NEED A HANGOVER PART 4." Adding a touch of humor, one fan notes, "Nothing says good career like I'd do The Hangover 4 in an instant." The reactions showcase the fanbase's overwhelming anticipation and joy for these upcoming installments.

Advertisement

We can't wait to see if Hangover 4 will ever be made. Only time will tell if fans will be treated to a fourth installment.

ALSO READ: When Bradley Cooper was mistaken for a girl at a cafe despite a 'really cool’ getup