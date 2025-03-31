Would Viola Davis Join the MCU? EGOT Winner Reveals How Marvel Fanatic Daughter Introduced Her to Special Character

Viola Davis has made a lasting impact in the DC Universe, portraying Amanda Waller in multiple films and TV series. But if she were to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), what character would she play? In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Davis revealed that, thanks to her Marvel-obsessed daughter, she has an imaginative superhero persona in mind—Iron Shaniqua Mania, or simply “Iron Mania.”

While promoting her upcoming film G20, in which her character is jokingly called “Captain America,” Davis was asked about her potential Marvel role. She admitted that her daughter’s enthusiasm for the franchise has made her familiar with the MCU, leading her to envision herself as a version of Iron Man.

"I don't know what hero I would be, you know. My daughter is a Marvel fanatic, so I've watched, I think, almost all of them five, six times. Probably an Iron Man. I would be—maybe Iron Mania? Iron Shaniqua Mania?" Davis shared.

Though “Iron Mania” doesn’t exist in Marvel canon, there is a character known as Iron Maniac, a more ruthless variant of Tony Stark who appeared in Marvel Team-Up comics. Unlike the traditional Iron Man, Iron Maniac wears an armor that resembles Doctor Doom’s rather than Stark’s signature red-and-gold suit.

Beyond her hypothetical Marvel role, Davis has had an illustrious career spanning decades. From her Emmy-winning performance as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder to her Oscar-winning role in Fences, she has solidified her place in Hollywood. She recently starred as Dr. Volumnia Gaul in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and will next be seen in G20, where she portrays President Danielle Sutton defending world leaders from terrorists. G20 is set to stream on Prime Video on April 10, 2025.

