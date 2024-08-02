'Would You Cook For...': Chef Jamie Oliver Recalls How Jennifer Aniston Once Planned Culinary Surprise For Brad Pitt’s 40th Birthday

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been a great couple in the past. While they happen to step into the spotlight again, continuing their friendship, years after getting separated, Chef Jamie Oliver has spilled the tea about the Friends star who had contacted him to cook for Pitt.

The chef recently reflected on the time when one of Hollywood’s most perfect couples was together and the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star was celebrating his 40th birthday.

While appearing on Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie on Nova FM, the well-acclaimed chef recalled how Jennifer Aniston tried to get in touch with him; however, thinking that it was a prank, he ignored her multiple attempts.

Speaking during the podcast, while prompting his upcoming book Simply Jamie, Oliver stated that he was the birthday present for the World War Z actor, planned by his former wife Jeniffer Aniston.

The chef further went on to add that Aniston had called him three times, but he ignored the calls as he didn't believe it was her who was calling. However, with no options left, the Just Go With It actress had to ask her agent to contact Jamie Oliver's manager.

When she finally had a word with the celebrity chef, the We’re the Millers actress asked Oliver, “Would you cook for Brad? He watches you on Tivo."

Hearing this offer from Aniston, Oliver excitedly accepted it and mentioned that he would do it for love and that he respects both actors a lot.

The chef also recalled that he had not only cooked for Pitt but also for other celebrities at the party, such as Courtney Cox.

Talking about the former couple, Oliver addressed them as beautiful people. He also stated that although he has not met Brad Pitt in recent times, Aniston happens to be “everything you would want her to be and more,” recalling the time he met her in recent years.

Although he happily accepted the offer from Anitson to cook for Brad Pitt, Jamie Oliver did mention during the podcast that he does not usually cook for A-listers.

He then stressed that he serves celebrities only when they are in his restaurant and only when someone he admires a lot asks him.

Oliver remembered cooking for Oprah Winfrey, who had visited his restaurant, while also calling her an amazing personality.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2000 and were married until 2005. Jamie Oliver’s book will be launched in September.

