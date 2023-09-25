‘Wouldn’t that be great?’: Chris Evans shared his thoughts on making a return as his Fantastic Four character Human Torch

Prior to essaying the role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans portrayed the role of Johnny Storms aka Human Torch in the Fantastic Four movies. The actor starred in Fantastic Four which was released in 2005 and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer released in 2007. Both movies were released prior to the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which happened later in 2008 when ‘Iron Man’ was released. When asked about playing his character of Human Torch again, Evans revealed that he would really be up for it.

Chris Evans revealed he would love to play Fantastic Four character Human Torch again

In a 2022 interview with Variety, Chris Evans was asked about reprising the role of Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Replying to that, he admitted, “God, wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character, but I think… aren’t they doing something now with Fantastic Four?”

Chris Evans spoke about how his character Johnny Storm did not get the day

The Gifted actor also added, “Look, I would love it. I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?”

It was announced earlier that Marvel Studios has regained the rights to Fantastic Four and its characters in 2019. They are currently developing Marvel’s Fantastic Four which is currently scheduled to release in May 2025.

The Gray Man actor was also asked if he would be making an impending return to the MCU, replying that Evans said, “Unfortunately, that’s not the case.”

The actor will be starring in The Red One alongside Dwayne Johnson next.

