'Would've messed that up for...': When Jensen Ackles revealed he could've been Deadpool instead of Ryan Reynolds; DEETS Inside

With Wade Wilson making his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is almost impossible to imagine any other actor in place of Ryan Reynolds. However, before the project was in pre-production, Reynolds was not the first pick as the makers had someone else in mind. Jensen Ackles , best known for his roles in Supernaturals, The Winchesters, and The Boys once shared that he was considered for the role of Merc with a Mouth before it ultimately went to Ryan Reynolds.

Jensen Ackles could have been Deadpool but could not due to this reason

Ever since Reynolds made his big screen debut as the Merc with a Mouth back in 2009 with X-Men Origins: Wolverine, no one doubted that anyone else could have embodied the role with such finesse. However, the role was initially offered to Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as he revealed that he was in talks for the lead role in Deadpool , but dropped out as his ex-girlfriend was also associated with the project. “It was probably a good thing because my ex-girlfriend was on there and so that probably would have been awkward, so it probably worked out for the best,” said Ackles at an appearance at SPN PHX J2 .

While many would assume that watching Deadpool might be a bittersweet for Ackles, he had no hard feelings about not landing the lead role in the Marvel movie. "I think that whole cast was amazing," said the actor before jokingly adding, "I probably would've messed that up for a lot of people had I been a part of it, so probably best that I didn't. But, ugh, that would've been cool." However, the actor is no stranger to the superhero genre as he had secured his most recognizable role as Supernatural's Dean Winchester, Jason Teague on Smallville season 4, and his most renowned role as the Soldier Boy in The Boys.

When will Deadpool 3 release?

The superhero fandom is hyped for the release of the third Deadpool movie. Not only the movie will bring Ryan Reynolds to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also will feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The movie will reunite Reynolds and Jackman for the first time since 2009's Wolverine and audiences are looking forward towards their bromance.

After several changes, Deadpool 3 is now slated to release on 3 May 2024.

