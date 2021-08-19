From Wrecking Ball to flaunting her butt on Instagram: 5 times Miley Cyrus chose to be the rebellious girl

90s kids had the shock of their lives when they witnessed Miley Cyrus, aka their beloved Hannah Montana’s slow transformation into someone they couldn’t relate to anymore, but admired nonetheless. The dream-girl-turned-rebel Cyrus was out there being herself, not caring about the opinions of other people, and that has truly been inspiring for a lot of her fans.

But with the change, came media scrutiny and public discretion, which Miley had to face and overcome. However, the When I Look At You singer was always there for people, be it inside her industry or for her fans in general. From divorcing Liam Hemsworth, to standing up against being slut-shamed, and supporting the LGBTQ community, the star has taken solid stances and made a place for herself and how.

She made the change look easy, despite the glares from parents who let their kids watch her famous show Hannah Montana, but Miley sailed through it all. We have taken to liberty to gather some of her most rebellious moments caught on camera, stage, and on her social media accounts. Take a look at them:

Wrecking Ball music video

Not to be that person, but what was she thinking when she tried to have a good time with the hammer? The Wrecking Ball music video can definitely be one of her projects where the ‘rebel Miley’ took the lead. In the video, the Climb singer makes sure to swing on a giant ball, which fans can assume to be the ‘wrecking ball’ as also shown in the video, and in certain parts, Cyrus took to licking a hammer in a rather sensuous way, which has a separate fanbase altogether!

Miley Cyrus’ Instagram posts

If we are being honest, Miley is totally herself on Instagram and that’s what we love about her the most. She never shies away from being who she wants to be, and encourages her fans to do so! Recently, Miley posted a video captioning, “Here’s my a** & t**ties,” which garnered more than 900k likes. In the video, she can be seen wearing a gorgeous red bodysuit while trying to flaunt her butt to the audience. Watch the video yourself:

Her VMA twerk

Miley’s infamous attendance at 2013’s VMA where she created provocative gestures with a foam finger and twerked her way throughout her performance was actually quite famous and proved to be one of her most rebellious acts on stage to date.

Calling her dad Billy Ray Cyrus out in public

Miley will always be the one that speaks her heart out! In 2013, when Miley tweeted mentioning her dad to ‘tell the truth’ in an hour or she would take the lead and expose him, fans were too shocked. But nothing really came up later, and we think her dad finally caved in and managed to save himself from her rebel daughter.

Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus’ kiss

Miley and Katy Perry had locked lips during one of the former’s tours in 2014. Many fans even speculate that Perry’s I Kissed a Girl was influenced by this moment in her life when she could share a kiss with Miley Cyrus!

