WrestleMania 2023: Rhea Ripley shuts down rumours of live performance by Motionless In White

WrestleMania 2023 is one of the most anticipated events of the year for the professional wrestling industry and now that it is mere hours away, fans cannot keep calm. The event which will stretch from April 1 to 2 will see lots of live performances, exciting matches, surprise appearances, and much-awaited clashes.

Rumours about Australian wrestler Rhea Ripley having a live performance at the event were doing the rounds but she has shut them down. Continue reading to find out what the 26-year-old RAW star has to say about those alleged rumours.

Rhea Ripley shut down performance rumours

As per the rumours floating around, metalcore band Motionless In White was supposed to be playing during Rhea Ripley's live entry at WrestleMania 2023. But she has quashed those rumours and stated why the above is not actually happening. During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ripley revealed that the band were already booked for an event in Germany and so they won't be able to make it to the match.

She said, "They're in Germany. They had a rescheduled COVID event so they couldn’t cancel again, so I don’t think we're going to be seeing them tomorrow unfortunately, but maybe in the future. I'm trying to get it set up. I somehow got Chris Motionless to sing my song in the first place, so you never know what might happen."

Though fans expecting the band to be a part of Ripley's entrance might be disappointed with the news, she has hinted at a possible future collaboration which is something that will excite the viewers. Ripley, whose actual name is Demi Bennett, will be facing Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship on Saturday, April 1, at WrestleMania 39. It is a rematch of their clash at WrestleMania 36 and will be marking Ripley's first singles match in front of a full-capacity WrestleMania crowd.

Ripley, who is a member of The Judgement Day, is a former Raw Women's Champion and a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She is also the winner of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, becoming the fourth wrestler and the first woman player to win a Royal Rumble as the number-one entrant.

