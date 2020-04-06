Wrestlemania 36: Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar to become first ever British WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36 to become the first ever British WWE Champion. Check out the match details.

Drew McIntyre conquered WWE superstar Brock Lesnar to make history and become the first-ever British wrestler to win the prestigious title. From the very beginning, Drew proved that he was in it to win. As the match started, Brock hit him with a kick and Drew responded with an equally brutal Claymore kick. Brock responded to it with a big German suplex. As Drew tried to fight his blows, Brock went for a couple more suplex but Drew managed to survive them all.

Out of frustration, Brock went straight for an F-5 and tried to gain control of the match. To Brock’s horror, the 34-year-old wrestler endured the blow and kicked out at 2. Brock again went for another F-5 finisher, and Drew survived it again. Brock again went for a brutal F5 and this time Drew nails a second Claymore. As Brock struggled to come up with another blow, Drew took controll of the match. As he yelled at Brock, the British wrestler planted two more Claymores and ended up making history.

Check out highlights from Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Championship match:

And just like that, WWE has a new champion. He finally fulfilled the prophecy made by Vince McMahon, who predicted he is “The Chosen One” more than a decade ago. While the match took place in an empty stadium, the match was everything the audience were expecting. Shortly after Drew put an end to the match, many fans took to social media and praised the wrestler for his remarkable performance.

ALSO READ: Wrestlemania 36: Edge defeats Randy Orton in Last Man Standing match with tears streaming down his face

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More