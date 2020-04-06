Wrestlemania 36: From John Cena, Bray Wyatt's match to The Undertaker burying AJ Styles; highlights from PPV

Wrestlemania 36 was stacked with immovable trials and tribulations due to the coronavirus scare but thanks to John Cena and Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse Match and The Undertaker and AJ Styles' boneyard match, WWE was able to deliver a spectacular Showcase of the Immortals.

Given the Super Bowl feeling imbibed by Wrestlemania, WWE fans were wary of the 36th edition given the circumstances under which the PPV found itself. Owing to the coronavirus scare, WWE made the brave decision to continue on with The Show of Shows and divide it into two nights of pure entertainment. And it was indeed entertainment that they delivered! Kudos have to be given to the WWE wrestlers, who were a part of Wrestlemania 36, for shouldering the burden of entertaining the masses without a crowd to cheer or even boo them!

First up, there was the recently held Firefly Funhouse match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend which was so bizarre, it turned out to be the best match of both nights! Moreover, we also had The Undertaker proving why he is one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history when he took on AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. When it came to the title defenses, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman were able to overcome the odds and defeat Brock Lesnar and Goldberg to become the new WWE Champion and Universal Champion.

Here are the highlights from Wrestlemania 36 below:

John Cena faces Bray Wyatt & himself in bizarre Firefly Funhouse Match

Bray Wyatt was in a vengeful mood as he retraced John Cena's career to showcase the bully within the Cenation leader. What we got in return was an insanely mesmerising storyline in the form of a match that will be remembered for decades! It was wrestling art, at its finest, and we have to thank both Bray and John for giving us a match so wicked, it was beyond our wildest imagination!

The Undertaker buries alive AJ Styles in Boneyard Match

For the naysayers convinced that The Undertaker should retire already, the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles showcased why there is no one like The Phenom. The cinematic storytelling, reminiscent of Taker's early days, with The Phenomenal One being the perfect, stereotypical bad guy was WWE at its finest.

Edge seeks emotional revenge on Randy Orton in Last Man Standing Match

Even though Edge vs. Randy Orton was way too long to get us amped up for one of the hottest feuds in recent history, it was the last 10 minutes of the match that was a near classic. As Randy laid violence upon his former Rated RKO tag team partner with no remorse whatsoever, he was blindsided by Edge's skillful tactic and sustained a rib injury which left him breathless. Unlike his opponent, Edge was left teary-eyed as he blasted Orton with a con-chair-to which sealed RKO's fate. As an apology of sorts, Edge placed his head near Randy and it was a picture worth a thousand words.

Drew McIntyre does the impossible and defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre deserved to defeat Brock Lesnar clean and win the WWE Championship and that's exactly what WWE offered to the fans. The relentless Beast led his guard down eventually and the strong-willed Scottish Psychopath hit his opponent with three back-to-back Claymore Kicks to be crowned the new WWE Champion.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley deliver a clinic for the NXT Women's Championship

If you give women wrestlers 30 minutes, they can create magic! A classic example was Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's match for the NXT Women's Championship. Charlotte showed off her athletic talent by constantly attacking Rhea's injured leg and used it to her advantage to get her opponent to tap out and become the new NXT Women's Champion. It was a clinic from start to finish!

Which was your favourite match from Wrestlemania 36? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

Credits :WWE

