Wrestlemania 36 Predictions: John Cena to Edge, here's who we think will emerge victorious during PPV's Part 2
It's been a crazy road to Wrestlemania for WWE, as the coronavirus scare dampened the grand plans for The Show of Shows! But not one to back down, the wrestling company beat the odds and were able to record tapings for RAW, SmackDown and NXT episodes leading up to Wrestlemania 36, along with the PPV itself, under careful precautions. Part 1 of the PPV has already concluded and saw some big matches like The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler and Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman, amongst others.
Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 is brimming with massive star power as several scheduled matches could be the match of the night! Whether it be the returning John Cena take on Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend or even Edge seeking revenge from his former Rated RKO tag team partner Randy Orton, there's something for everyone! When it comes to the WWE Championship, we will see Drew McIntyre take on Brock Lesnar in what's going to be an unforgettable showdown between The Scottish Psychopath and The Beast!
Check out Pinkvilla's predictions for Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 below:
Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)
Prediction: Drew McIntyre
John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend (Firefly Fun House Match)
Prediction: John Cena
Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match)
Prediction: Edge
Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina (SmackDown Women's Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match)
Prediction: Sasha Banks
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (NXT Women's Championship)
Prediction: Rhea Ripley
The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (RAW Tag Team Championship)
Prediction: The Street Profits
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
Prediction: Aleister Black
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
Prediction: Otis
Liv Morgan vs. Natalya
Prediction: Natalya
Who do you think will win at Wrestlemania 36 Part 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.
