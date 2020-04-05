#MyCoronaStory
Wrestlemania 36 Predictions: John Cena to Edge, here's who we think will emerge victorious during PPV's Part 2

As Wrestlemania 36 Part 1 concluded a few hours back, the WWE Universe now has Part 2 to look forward to. From John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend to Edge vs. Randy Orton, check out Pinkvilla's predictions for Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 below.
Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 will see the returning John Cena take on Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House Match.Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 will see the returning John Cena take on Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House Match.
It's been a crazy road to Wrestlemania for WWE, as the coronavirus scare dampened the grand plans for The Show of Shows! But not one to back down, the wrestling company beat the odds and were able to record tapings for RAW, SmackDown and NXT episodes leading up to Wrestlemania 36, along with the PPV itself, under careful precautions. Part 1 of the PPV has already concluded and saw some big matches like The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler and Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman, amongst others.

Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 is brimming with massive star power as several scheduled matches could be the match of the night! Whether it be the returning John Cena take on Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend or even Edge seeking revenge from his former Rated RKO tag team partner Randy Orton, there's something for everyone! When it comes to the WWE Championship, we will see Drew McIntyre take on Brock Lesnar in what's going to be an unforgettable showdown between The Scottish Psychopath and The Beast!

Check out Pinkvilla's predictions for Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 below:

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)

Prediction: Drew McIntyre

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend (Firefly Fun House Match)

Prediction: John Cena

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match)

Prediction: Edge

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina (SmackDown Women's Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match)

Prediction: Sasha Banks

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (NXT Women's Championship)

Prediction: Rhea Ripley

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (RAW Tag Team Championship)

Prediction: The Street Profits

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Prediction: Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Prediction: Otis

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

Prediction: Natalya

Who do you think will win at Wrestlemania 36 Part 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

