Wrestlemania 36: The Undertaker proves he's still got it post thrilling, cinematic Boneyard Match vs AJ Styles

The first night of Wrestlemania 36 ended with The Undertaker and AJ Styles' Boneyard Match, which was a thrilling, cinematic experience that had to be seen to be believed. Read what transpired between The American Badass and The Phenomenal One at The Show of Shows below.

It's hard to believe that the first night of Wrestlemania 36 has already concluded! All anyone is talking about right now is the guaranteed match of the night, which was none other than The Undertaker and AJ Styles' Boneyard Match. What kickstarted as a dull feud picked up credence in the form of a masterpiece promo by The Undertaker on last week's SmackDown! Post Goldberg and Braun Strowman's underwhelming match for the Universal Championship, Wrestlemania 36 picked up the pace with a video package on Undertaker and AJ's heated rivalry.

We are then taken to a graveyard, where Undertaker's iconic entrance theme plays along with a hearse being pulled up to the gate. The casket, which is being held by two cloaked individuals has Styles inside who laughs like crazy for having fooled everyone from the beginning. The Phenomenal One taunts Undertaker to show himself and fight his opponent like a man! Getting back to his American Badass avatar, Undertaker rolls through in his beloved motorcycle. AJ tried to get the upper hand early on by using a rock as a weapon but Undertaker's veteran skills came rushing through full force as the latter dominated for quite some time.

Check out highlights from The Undertaker and AJ Styles' Boneyard Match at Wrestlemania 36 below:

The #Undertaker rides again. The fun continues TOMORROW NIGHT on the ONLY #WrestleMania too big for just one night! #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/wUuEr8sF2S — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2020

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson aka The OC, along with other cloaked men surrounded The Deadman but Undertaker was not one to take things lying down asking them to bring it on! While Taker was able to fend off most of the men, one by one, Luke and Karl ganged up on the wrestler. Out of nowhere, AJ was back in the picture as he smashed a tombstone on Undertaker's head. Styles taunted his opponent as sad music started playing, fit for a funeral! Styles hit Taker on his back with a shovel and pushed the latter into an open grave. The Phenomenal One tried to cover the grave with the piled up dirt but magically, Taker appeared behind AJ.

Using his supernatural powers, Undertaker called for fire before beating the crap out of The OC. With nowhere to go or anyone to rely on, Styles apologised and begged his opponent to not bury him. The Deadman, while giving AJ props on giving a tough fight, ultimately kicked his opponent into the open grave and covered AJ with the pile of dirt. In the process of burying alive his opponent, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36, in what would be the deserved match of the night!

