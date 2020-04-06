Wrestlemania 36 Winners List: Edge, Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt owned the night 2 of action packed PPV

On the second night of the much anticipated Wrestlemania 36 event, fans got to see some remarkable performances by some of their favourite wrestlers, including Edge, Drew McIntyre, and Bray Wyatt. Here’s a list of all the winners who ended up owing the show.

After months of anticipation, controversies, and speculations, Wrestlemania 36 is finally over and we agree with WWE’s statement from earlier this month, this event would have been too big for just one night. Even though they did not get to be in the stadium and watch their favourite wrestlers in action live, WWE fans could not have asked for a more power-packed line up of matches. After the first night managed to drop many jaws, the second night of the event just took it to another level.

From Edge’s emotions on display to Bray Wyatt’s victory, there was not a single dull moment in the show. Drew McIntyre conquered WWE superstar Brock Lesnar to make history and become first-ever British wrestler to win the prestigious title. Edge, who entered the wrestling ring for his first singles match in nine years, defeated Randy Orton with tears streaming down his face. On the other hand, Bray Wyatt won the Firefly Funhouse Match against John Cena, and it was weird, to say the very least. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair destroyed Rhea Ripley and became the new NXT Women's Championship.

Check out Wrestlemania 36 Part 2's winners' list below:

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Winner: Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Winner: Otis

Last Man Standing match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Winner: Edge

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza

Winner: The Street Profits

Fatal 5-Way for the SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi

Winner: Bayley

Firefly Funhouse match: Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend vs. John Cena

Winner: Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Winner: Drew McIntyre

