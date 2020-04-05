Wrestlemania 36 Winners List: The Undertaker, Becky Lynch & Braun Strowman reign supreme on first night of PPV

It was indeed an interesting Part 1 of Wrestlemania 36 as the WWE Universe saw some exciting matches, which included The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler and Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman. Check out Wrestlemania 36 Part 1's winners' list below.

The WWE Universe at home had a reason to celebrate as Wrestlemania 36 Part 1 commenced and concluded a few hours back! With no audience to help elevate the matches, it was up to the WWE wrestlers themselves to provide entertainment that would match up to the stature of The Show of Shows, i.e. Wrestlemania! Amongst the highlights of the night was the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, which deservedly was the closing match! Taker proved that he's still got it as he buried alive The Phenomenal One.

Braun Strowman was able to do the unthinkable as he defeated Goldberg and became the Universal Champion, post Roman Reigns opting out of Wrestlemania 36, owing to health concerns amidst the coronavirus scare. The short match, however, was underwhelming at best! When it comes to Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler, the hard-fought battle saw The Man retain the RAW Women's Championship but the WWE fans were disappointed over The Queen of Spade's loss. The other match of the night was the Intercontinental Championship match between Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn. While Drew Gulak valiantly stood by Daniel's side, Sami had plenty of assistance from Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura and ultimately retained his title.

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (Women's Tag Team Championship Match)

Winner: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

King Corbin vs. Elias

Winner: Elias

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (RAW Women's Championship Match)

Winner: Becky Lynch

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Championship Match)

Winner: Sami Zayn

Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso vs. John Morrison (SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match)

Winner: John Morrison

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (No Disqualification Match)

Winner: Kevin Owens

Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship Match)

Winner: Braun Strowman

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

Winner: The Undertaker

Which was your favourite match from Wrestlemania 36 Part 1? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 is packed with star power as the returning John Cena takes on Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend, Edge seeks revenge from Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre has nothing to lose when he takes on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

