WrestleMania 37 Results: Bobby Lashley defeats Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman trumps Shane McMahon

WrestleMania 37 opened with a title match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley and closed with Bianca Belair challenging Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE WrestleMania 37 is well underway and day one has turned out to be an action packed one. After months of anticipation, WWE fans are in for a treat as the event kicked off in Tampa and the live show took place despite the pandemic. It is the first time the WWE Universe was able to attend the show live and get reactions from a live crowd.

The highly-debated event saw a power packed evening as pro wrestlers came face to face.

WrestleMania 37 quickly began trending on Twitter and netizens were in for a treat as live action was being streamed across platforms. The night began with a slight delay due to rains and then came along Titus O'Neil and Hulk Hogan as hosts of the show. Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre began their battle as the former scored the first takedown. However, McIntyre quickly regained hold as the wrestlers began throwing a few punches around. After a long fight, McIntyre finally passed out in the ring pronouncing Bobby Lashley victorious.

Meanwhile, Cesaro and Seth Rollins clashed in a dramatic bout with Cesaro emerging victorious. Another big fight of the night came from Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman who fought it out in a steel cage. The steel cage fight upped the ante and tension in Tampa as the wrestlers took turns and traded punches. Strowman threw Shane all the way down to the mat and then climbed down to hit a powerslam and claim the big win.

Other matches on the much-anticipated day included Women's Tag Team Championship, The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos and a double duel between The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny which saw the latter win the title.

Day 1 closed with Bianca Belair challenging Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

