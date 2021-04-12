  1. Home
WrestleMania 37 Results, Day 2: Roman Reigns crushes Edge, Daniel Bryan in triple threat, Rhea Ripley wins big

Undoubtedly the highlight of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns scored a rare double pinfall as he stacked Edge on top of Daniel Bryan to claim victory.
WrestleMania 37 Results, Day 2: Roman Reigns crushes Edge, Daniel Bryan in triple threat, Rhea Ripley wins big.
WrestleMania 37 continued to wreak havoc and provide fans with unfiltered entertainment as the event continued to rake in millions of viewers. After some epic clashes on Sunday, WrestleMania fans were in for a treat as Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan came together for a triple bout. Undoubtedly the highlight of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns scored a rare double pinfall as he stacked Edge on top of Daniel Bryan for the win.  With this win, Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universe Championship title. 

Apart from this big match, WWE's Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka again via pinfall to emerge victorious. With her victory, Rhea Ripley won the Raw Women’s Championship title. While Asuka tried hard to defend her title, Rhea Ripley clinching it was no mean feat. The women wrestlers showed some dramatic moves in the ring but Ripley outdid Asuka.  

Day 2 also saw the Women’s Tag Team Championship underway with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeating Natalya and Tamina. The action packed bouts were a treat for WrestleMania fans. Other exciting matches of the night included Randy Orton crushing The Fiend to win. However, special mention must go to the pre-match spectacle of The Fiend’s entrance which turned out to be great.   

Take a look at all the results from WrestleMania 37's day one and day two: 

Night One 

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

Natalya & Tamina win Tag Team Turmoil to earn a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at night two of WrestleMania 37

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles & Omos def. The New Day to become Raw Tag Team Champions

Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest def. The Miz & John Morrison

Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship 

Night Two

Universal Champion Roman Reigns def. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan - Triple Threat Match

Randy Orton def. The Fiend 

Rhea Ripley def. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka

Sheamus def. United States Champion Riddle 

Apollo Crews def. Intercontinental Champion Big E (Nigerian Drum Fight)

Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax def. Natalya & Tamina

ALSO READ: WrestleMania 37 Results: Bobby Lashley defeats Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman trumps Shane McMahon

