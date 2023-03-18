WrestleMania 39: 'She has grown in past 3 years’, Charlotte Flair praises Rhea Ripley ahead of SmackDown

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair

At the WWE WrestleMania 39, Charlotte Flair will be competing against The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Previously at WrestleMania 36, Charlotte Flair won against the Rhea Ripley to win the title but this time that later has already claimed that she will be getting her revenge. Rhea was trapped by Charlotte in Figure Four and bridged into Figure Eight.

Charlotte Flair on Rhea Ripley

While talking to the Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, Charlotte Flair praised Rhea Ripley and said that she has grown a lot since the past three years but said that even she has grown well. Flair says that when both of them are competing against each other, it is like two titans.

Charlotte adds that, ‘We're both very aggressive and not many women get the opportunity to face each other again at WrestleMania’.     

Charlotte Flair also noted that at Rhea Ripley's first WrestleMania match there was no audience because of the pandemic and this time around she really wants to show the latter all the aspects of the WWE universe.

There is also a good possibility that Rhea Ripley may have The Judgment Day ringside to help her this time around. Therefore when asked about the possibility of Dominik Mysterio getting involved in this match Charlotte Flair jokingly said that her husband is very protective of her and is a really good wrestler. AEW star Andrade El Idolo is the husband of Charlotte Flair.

While talking to Jim Varsallone, Flair has also said that she wants to let people see the softer side of her personality after she has spent most of her career wanting people to boo on her because of the job.

Charlotte Flair

