Wrestlemania 39: WWE legend Lita says she felt 'like a fan' as she walked down with Trish and Becky

Wrestlemania 39 update: WWE Legend Lita couldn't hold her excitement after collaborating with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39, which made her say in conversation with TMZ Sports that the "surreal" experience rates as the pinnacle of her career.

Age brings perspective. Lita reported to TMZ "I just feel like I could really enjoy the moment, take it all in, and be grateful to be there," she said. And since it happened while I wasn't seeking it, I was able to feel a genuine feeling of thankfulness.

Lita encounters her fan moment.

Lita, who goes by her name as Amy Dumas, stepped down the stage with Trish, her closest friend, and Lynch, a.k.a. "The Man," to face Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. She acknowledged feeling like a fan.

The 48-year-old former women's champion, who broke through boundaries as a singles wrestler and as a member of the ground-breaking Hardy Boyz, was thrilled to experience that WWE is bridging the gap for women superstars by providing them a platform and expanding it with every passing day, which was not the case when she started her career on the WWE set.

ALSO READ: Becky Lynch feels 'very supported' in WWE post motherhood: I felt no pressure to come back before I was ready

We're running out of boxes to tick, Lita added, "to be invited back in to come play with these phenomenal athletes with just as much passion, pushing things forward to heights that I didn't know were possible."

Lita and Trish's friendship

For the first time in WWE history, a women's match was the main event of a show in 2004, when Lita and Trish battled for the women's title on Monday Night Raw. In the end, it made it possible for Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey to compete in the WrestleMania main event.

ALSO READ: WWE Wrestlemania 2023: Where and how to watch, match card details and more