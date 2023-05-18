Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham at 79

The wrestling community is grieving as the news of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham's death circulated. According to TMZ Sports, Billy's family confirmed that he passed away on Wednesday after being taken off life support, with his wife and daughter at his side during his final moments.

Earlier this week, Billy's wife Valerie revealed that he had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) for three weeks due to various health issues. Initially, doctors proposed removing him from life support on Monday night, but Valerie initially declined.

Billy's journey to stardom began in the American Wrestling Association and later the World Wrestling Federation, where he became renowned as a wrestler and bodybuilder. Known for his charismatic persona and unique style, Billy captivated audiences with his captivating promos and in-ring performances.

Throughout his career, Billy mentored and influenced some of the biggest names in wrestling, including Hulk Hogan, Scott Steiner, Ric Flair, and Jesse Ventura. In recognition of his immense contributions, the WWE inducted Billy into its Hall of Fame in 2004, honoring his impact on the industry.

Billy's recent health struggles had taken a toll on his body, resulting in a significant weight loss of 45 pounds. He battled with congestive heart failure, diabetes, hearing loss, and a severe infection in his ears and skull. Additionally, his kidneys were failing, adding to the complexity of his condition.

Tributes from the wrestling world have been pouring in since the news of Billy's passing. Wrestlers and fans alike took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Billy's incredible career. Ric Flair, one of the wrestling world’s most iconic figures, expressed his gratitude, tweeting, "THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career!"

The loss of WWE legend Billy Graham has left a void in the hearts of fans and wrestlers alike. His remarkable career, charismatic personality, and impact on the wrestling industry will forever be remembered. The wrestling world mourns the loss of a true icon. Rest in peace, Billy Graham.