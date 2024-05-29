'Writing Has Been Upped': Snoop Dogg Grateful For Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Rap Beef

Snoop Dogg offers his two cents on the months-long Drake vs Kendrick beef. Celebrities such as Tom Hanks and Uma Thurman have been hooked by the long-standing rivalry between these rap superstars so much so that she even offered him a “Kill Bill” costume. Now Snoop Doggy Dogg, 52, the rap legend, has added his voice to the conversation. His advice? Don’t drop it like it’s hot.

Snoop Dogg opens up about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap beef

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Snoop called both musicians his “nephews" as he usually does. He praised them for improving their lyrics and songs during their time of contention. “The writing has been upped since the confrontation,” said Snoop. He praised the wordsmiths, "I want to give both of them a shout-out for raising the bar as far as lyrics, as far as song-making and writing."



According to Snoop, he is just watching from afar. "I'm not in between them." He stated, "They are my nephews", and whatever they are going through is only their business. He also noted that their public feud involving diss tracks and Instagram comments has had positive effects on rap as a genre. As a rightfully certified hater of mumble-rap the Doggystyle rapper said, "You can't mumble your way and gimmick your way to a song no more, buddy."

How did Snoop get roped into this beef?

Drake, 37, released Taylor Made Freestyle while waiting for Lamar’s response to his leaked Push Ups diss track. This track controversially included AI-generated lines from himself as well as the late legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, along with a name-drop of Taylor Swift. The AI version of the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper is heard taking a shot at Lamar while Drake sings, "Yeah, unc', that's the truth." After this inadvertent involvement in the feud, Snoop shared his reaction on Instagram.

Snoop however posted a video on Instagram expressing how shocked he was about having artificial intelligence rapping alongside him in one of his songs. "They did what? When? How? Are you sure?" before signing off with "Y’all have a good night. Why is everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the f---? What happened? What’s going on? I’m going back to bed. Good night."



Snoop’s playful yet respectful remarks are indicative of his admiration for Drake, and Kendrick Lamar and his belief that their diss battle has been a boon that brought real hip-hop music back.

