The Wrong Missy Trailer: The rom com features David Spade on a romantic date that turns out to be a nightmare

The Wrong Missy’s trailer is out and the romantic comedy will feature David Spade stuck on a getaway with the wrong girl. Read on to know more.

Netflix has released the trailer of David Spade starer romantic comedy The Wrong Missy. The movie focuses on the lead character Tim Morris, who invites his dream girl, names Missy, for a romantic getaway. However, things go south when he realises that he accidentally texted “The Wrong Missy,” and now, he is stuck on a very romantic date with her.

In addition to David, the film, also features Lauren Lapkus, as the wrong Missy, and Molly Sims, as the right Missy. The movie also stars Nick Swardson, Jorge Garcia, Sarah Chalke, and Roman Reigns. The trailer begins with Tim meets his dream girl on what turns out to be a fun first date. He then decides to throw caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat on an island resort. He learns too late that he had been texting the wrong Missy all this while. “I screwed up so huge. Remember that crazy blind date I had? This whole time I thought I was texting my dream girl. I was texting that crazy girl,” he says in the trailer.

Check out the trailer here:

Throughout the clip, Lauren’s character, who is hopelessly in love with Tim, can be seen doing some very weird things. From giving him a lap dance in the middle of an office party to jumping from a cliff, she does everything to display her affection for the love of her life. “We are either going to end up married, or I am going to end up dead in a ravine somewhere. I am down for either,” she tells Tim. The film is scheduled to come out on May 13. ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 3 Trailer: Lee Gon & Jung Tae Eul argue over the existence of parallel world

