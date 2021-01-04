WW84 director Patty Jenkins states Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok is one of the best Marvel movies of all time

Patty Jenkins, who was earlier attached to direct Thor: The Dark World, was all praises in a recent interview for Taika Waititi's take on the God of Thunder with the hilarious Thor: Ragnarok.

For the unversed, before Patty Jenkins made us fall head over heels in adoration, once again, with Wonder Woman, the acclaimed filmmaker was set to direct Thor: The Dark World. However, because of creative differences, Jenkins opted out of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movie and Alan Taylor ended up directing Thor 2, which opened to a poor reaction. During a recent appearance on WTF with Marc Maron podcast, the Wonder Woman 1984 director confided how Marvel wanted to do a story she thought was not going to succeed and knew that it couldn't be her.

Patty knew in her heart that she could not make a good movie out of the story they wanted to do and hence decided to part ways with Thor: The Dark World. However, Jenkins acknowledged the fact that as word got out about how she wanted to do a superhero movie, Marvel hired her on Thor 2 which did not require a woman at all because of which she's always been grateful to them even though things didn't work out. Patty was also all praises for Taika Waititi's fresh take on the God of Thunder with Thor: Ragnarok.

According to the 49-year-old filmmaker, Thor 3 was such a good movie and she's grateful that Thor found Waititi as Jenkins feels Taika is the "most genius fit for Thor" of all time and it's amazing. "Thor: Ragnarok is one of the best Marvel movies of all time, it's so good. That movie is pure joy, and so well executed... It's not gonna matter [if you're not into superhero movies]. Taika is a great filmmaker, and he just made a great film," Jenkins gushed to Maron via Comicbook.

Meanwhile, Taika will also be directing Thor: Love and Thunder, which kickstarts filming this month and will mark the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Dr. Jane Foster and Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord and Vin Diesel as Groot and Waititi as Korg. Also starring Christian Bale as the antagonist Gorr the God Butcher, Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release in theatres on February 11, 2020.

