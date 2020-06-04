WWE: After getting fired due to COVID 19 budget cuts, an emotional Drew Maverick REHIRED by Triple H for NXT

After getting fired from WWE earlier his year, due to COVID 19 budget cuts, a teary-eyed Drew Maverick was rehired by Triple H for NXT. Read on to know more.

WWE took everyone by surprise when earlier this year the company went on a firing spree as a part of budget cuts amid Coronavirus crisis. WWE released about 20 employees at one go as a measure to help compensate for the financial losses due to the pandemic. This included wrestlers like Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Rusev, Kurt Angle, and Drake Maverick. However, Drake has managed to make his way back to the wrestling and has been rehired by Tripple H.

A teary-eyed Maverick signed a new contract for WWE NXT on the latest episode of the show. During this week’s episode of NXT, Drake Maverick locked horns with El Hijo del Fantasma for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and gave it everything he had. The action-packed fight ended with El Hijo del Fantasma winning the match. Following the match, overwhelmed by his emotions, Maverick broke down in the middle of the ring. As he made his way to the backstage, Triple H came out with an NXT contract in his hand, Wrestling Edge reported.

Following the emotional moment, WWE interviewed the wrestler and Maverick posted the clip on his Twitter handle. When asked to share his feelings, the 37-year-old wrestler said, “Mixed Emotions. On one hand, I am over the moon, on one hand, I am disappointed I’m not standing here telling you that I am the champion, like I promised. I love this, I have always loved this. I took the opportunity and ran with it. I am disappointed that I am not standing here as a champion. But now there will be another day.”

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson calls out US President Donald Trump amid Black Lives Matter movement; Asks 'Who is our leader?'

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×