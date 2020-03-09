WWE: After John Cena, Kurt Angle is all praises for Brock Lesnar: What he does in that ring, nobody can match

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kurt Angle, who had a memorable rivalry with Brock Lesnar in the 2000s, was all praises for the WWE Champion stating that he belonged to a different breed of wrestlers. Read below to know more about what Kurt had to share on the same.

Love him or hate him, Brock Lesnar has definitely had a major impact on WWE and continues to dominate the wrestling scene. Currently, The Beast in the WWE Champion and will be going against Drew McIntryre aka The Scottish Psychopath at Wrestlemania 36, set to be held next month. In an earlier interview, John Cena had been all praises for Brock, calling him the best WWE in-ring performer of all time. Now, another WWE rival of Lesnar's is praising the 42-year-old wrestler.

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who had an epic rivalry with Brock spoke about why he feels the wrestler is one of greatest of all time in WWE. "Brock is different. He’s a different breed. There are a lot of things about Brock that nobody knows, but one thing is he’s very private. It’s kind of odd that he got into a business that requires him to be attentive to fans and open himself up, but Brock never does. He’s never really told his story. He’s one of these guys that would prefer to pay for a private plane so he doesn’t have to see people at the airport," Kurt shared.

Watch the iconic Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar match at Wrestlemania 19 below:

"Brock is a different bread but what he does in that ring, nobody can match. He’s been doing it for 19 years and he’s as good now as he’s ever been. As much as he doesn’t like people, Brock is one of the greatest and he will continue to be until he decides to retire," the 51-year-old wrestler shared with Inside The Ropes.

