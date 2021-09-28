WWE announces the venue and dates for Royal Rumble 2022; Details Inside

In a major announcement, WWE has now confirmed the venue for Royal Rumble 2022 and the city to host the big event, will be St. Louis. It has been confirmed that Royal Rumble will take place at The Dome in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. This venue marks a special moment considering it is the largest venue to host the event in its history.

It's certainly going to be exciting for fans as Royal Rumble 2022 will kick off in a massive way. Talking about why The Dome is a special venue and how it holds importance for the event, John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events, said, "WWE has a rich history in St. Louis and we are excited to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center, a venue that has hosted countless large-scale sports and entertainment events."

“We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer", Saboor further added.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones also called the hosting of the Royal Rumble in their city, a great opportunity for WWE fans to experience St. Loius in a different way. Following 2021's virtual-attendance only Royal Rumble from Tampa, Florida because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming one will be an exciting one as fans will be eager to get back for the live event.

While fans will be able to book their seats for the event from October 15, the Royal Rumble will also stream live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. The event will be headlined by two 30-men and 30-women Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of both receiving a Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania in Dallas.

