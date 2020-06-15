WWE Backlash 2020 result: From Edge’s loss to Sheamus’ big victory; Here’s what went down

From Randy Orton defeating Edge, to Bobby Lashley losing against Drew McIntyre, check out WWE Backlash 2020 results and match highlights.

Even though WWE's latest backlash event was loaded with some remarkable performances, all eyes were on Edge and Randy Orton, who were expected to deliver the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' as part of the main event. And it is safe to say that the wrestlers did not disappoint. Just like the WWE officials had panned, the Edge and Randy’s match was the highlight of the event. Just like all the other recent shows, Backlash was also aired without a live audience.

While most of the Backlash matches were aired live, it was previously reported that the main event between Edge and Randy was pre-taped ahead of time. Drew McIntyre brutally defeated Bobby Lashley and retained his WWE Championship. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman retained his Universal Championship. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and The IIconics to retain the Women's Tag Team titles.

Here are results and highlights from the WWE Backlash 2020 event:

Sasha Banks and Bayley retain the Women's Tag Team titles after defeating Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and The IIconics

The match started with Bayley, Kay, and Cross, and they were later joined by Alexa. Royce was tagged in shortly, after which Banks entered the ring. The six wrestlers flaunted some powerful moves as they tried to gain control of the match. At one point, Bliss and Cross used a double team move on Royce and Banks. Meanwhile, Nikki and Alexa were busy fighting with Peyton Royce. The match ended with Sasha picking up the first win on Backlash.

Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardy

Jeff and Sheamus kick-started the match entering the ring showing off their moves. In an attempt to gain control of the match, Sheamus continued to hit his opponent before Jeff decided to answer with a kick. The match soon went out and Jeff was about to take the steel steps to hit the Sheamus, but he decided against it to save himself from being disqualified. Sheamus then dropped Jeff on the ring post and he hit his knee. Jeff kept on kicking even though he was having trouble staying on his feet because of the injury.

After hitting each other with some powerful blows, Hardy decided to put an end to the fight and hit the Twist Of Fate and followed it up with the Swanton Bomb. However, the moves did not hand as planned and Sheamus got his foot on the ropes and broke the pin. Sheamus hit Jeff with two Brogue Kick and ended up winning the match.

Asuka defeated Nia Jax and retained her RAW Women's Championship

Without wasting time, Asuka instantly went for a sleeper hold but at the beginning of the match, Nia was powerfully countering Asuka’s every move. It seemed like a one-sided match as Jax dominated the fight by hitting Asuka with some killer moves. However, she failed to go for the pin. Jax later went for a Jackhammer and Asuka countered it by hitting the Shining Wizard followed by a dropkick and a Hip Attack. As the match went outside, where Asuka ended the fight with a double count-out.

Braun Strowman defeated Miz and Morrison to retain the Universal Championship

The match started with Miz and Morrison taking turns attacking Braun. And while it initially felt like the challengers had the match under control, Braun knocked out Morrison before dodging a huge boot from Miz. The two again started dominating the match as they tried to overpower Braun’s moves. Strowman finally hit Miz with a chokeslam in the ring, and Morrison was caught in the running power slam. The fight ended with Braun winning the match.

Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley and retained his WWE Championship

In an attempt to dominate the match from the very beginning, Bobby Lashley went for the Full Nelson before the fight even started. Even though the move was technically wrong, Drew decided to go ahead with the match regardless of Bobby’s behaviour. Initially, Bobby completely overpowered Drew with his powerful moves. But it did not take long for Drew to gain control of the match and threw Bobby into the barricades. Drew ended the match by hitting the Claymore.

Randy Orton defeated Edge

The fight was everything the wrestling fans were waiting for. Edge kick-started the match by hitting a huge big boot to Orton. The two continued to hit each other with powerful blows and at one point in the match, Orton was busted open and started bleeding. Edge made some failed attempt to gain control of the match. Orton ended the match by hitting Edge with two RKOs, but they did not land as planned. However, he won the match by planting a Punt kick. Reportedly, the Rated R Superstar suffered an injury during the fight.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Edge gets injured during Backlash Greatest Wrestling Match Ever against Randy Orton?

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×