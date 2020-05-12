WWE: Becky Lynch REVEALS Seth Rollins' reaction to pregnancy: He threw his hands up in the air all excited

Becky Lynch spoke candidly in an interview about her pregnancy and how fiance Seth Rollins reacted to the good news. Read below to know more about what The Man had to share about her and Seth Rollins' future first child below.

In what was a pleasant surprise for the WWE Universe, who were glued to their screens watching Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch revealed that she was pregnant. Becky and Seth Rollins, who started dating in February 2019 and got engaged a few months later will be welcoming their first child in December 2020. Relinquishing her RAW Women's Championship to Asuka, The Man, with tears in her eyes, proudly confessed, "You go be a champion because I'm going to go be a mother."

In a candid interview with People, Becky revealed that she went through a number of pregnancy tests in April and even though the first one came out negative, Lynch followed her instincts and confirmed via a digital test that she was indeed pregnant. "I took the first one wrong. Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word 'Pregnant.' I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!," the 33-year-old wrestler said when talking about her fiance's reaction to the good news.

"We're just so, so excited. Just so excited for how much love we're going to give that little thing," Lynch gushed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

When it comes to their wedding plans, the coronavirus pandemic has put the ceremony on the backburner for now and it looks like, their upcoming nuptials will take place after their first child is born. "We'll get around to that. There's no rush, and now we'll have a little flower girl or a page boy," The Man shared with People.

