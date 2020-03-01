  1. Home
WWE: Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend seeks REVENGE from John Cena; explains why Wrestlemania 36 bout is necessary

Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend took to his Twitter page to share some cryptic tweets about his upcoming Wrestlemania 36 match against the returning John Cena, which was announced on this week's WWE SmackDown. Read below to know what Bray had tweeted.
John Cena had earlier beaten Bray Wyatt during their Wrestlemania 30 bout.John Cena had earlier beaten Bray Wyatt during their Wrestlemania 30 bout.
The WWE Universe is still reeling with the decision to strip Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend off of his Universal Championship and hand it to the 53-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, at the recently held Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. However, in some comforting news, WWE fans will be happy to know what Bray will be getting his time to shine in the spotlight, i.e. Wrestlemania 36 as it was revealed in this week's WWE SmackDown that his opponent would be none other than the returning John Cena.

"Revenge is a confession of pain. Chapter 4: atonement and the addict.," Bray had tweeted cryptically post the now popular SmackDown segment and added, "To my mockingbird, Not a loss, but instead a sacrifice. He wasn’t a chapter in my tale. I began with a mission. And now I’m where I was supposed to be. You’ll see," as a subtle message to his Wrestlemania 36 opponent. Earlier, it was at Wrestlemania 30 when Cena defeated Wyatt, much to the dislike of the WWE Universe. Hence, Bray finds it fitting that the two would again collide at The Show of Shows.

Check out Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend's cryptics tweets for John Cena in regards to their Wrestlemania 36 bout below:

Bray tweeted to the fan, who asked why a Wrestlemania 36 match was necessary between him and John, saying, "Because it has to be where it all began. It’s a circle."

Are you excited to see John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt aka The Fiends at Wrestlemania 36? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Bray also sent out a message post his unfortunate loss to Goldberg at Super ShowDown tweeting, "Life is a circle. No matter what beast you make of yourself or how bright one side is, inevitably the dark side comes again. But the beauty of the circle is, round we go."

