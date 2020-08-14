WWE: Bret Hart claims Triple H, Shawn Michaels used to bully The Rock; Were jealous of Dwayne & wanted him out

During a recent episode of Confessions Of The Hitman, Bret Hart claimed that The Rock would often be bullied by Shawn Michaels and Triple H because they were jealous and felt threatened about losing their spots in WWE.

In what is definitely some bombshell revelations, WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart claimed on a recent episode of Confessions Of The Hitman that The Rock would constantly get bullied at the hands of Shawn Michaels and Triple H during his rookie days. Hart revealed that a lot of the wrestlers tried to give Dwayne Johnson a hard time enough to break him and get him to quit and they almost succeeded, via Wrestling Inc's transcription. Bret also confessed that he and late brother Owen Hart would often look out for him and that The Rock was kind of a "marked guy".

Recalling an incident when Michaels lashed out at Dwayne for doing a drop kick off of the top rope, The Hitman recounted, "I remember Shawn Michaels coming into the dressing room and dressing down poor Dwayne... And I believe, [HBK] told [The Rock] to never do a top rope dropkick ever again because that was his move... The Rock was [deflated] because, in those days, Shawn had a lot of weight. He was a pretty important guy for the company, a veteran guy kind of dressing him down like that, he was apologising and said he didn't know, and he thought it would be okay."

After Shawn left the room, Bret went ballistic and questioned why HBK never argued with Owen, who also used to dropkick off of the top rope and that no one "owned" the commonly used wrestling move. Hart told Johnson that Michaels was just trying to bust his chop and work on him. Since HBK was a main component in the Montreal Screwjob, Hart felt for The Rock.

Similarly, talking about Triple H aka, Bret claimed that Paul Levesque was always out to get Dwayne and that the fellow Kliq members wanted The Rock out just as badly as they wanted Bret out. A year later, Johnson gained credence in the WWE and started to take off and Hart is glad that he was able to overcome the other wrestlers' petty b******t.

Bret believes that the reason why The Heartbreak Kid and The Game used to pick on The People's Champion was because of "jealousy" and feeling threatened about losing their spots in WWE.

