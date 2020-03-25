WWE cancels WrestleMania 36 match after Rey Mysterio goes into quarantine amid COVID 19 crisis?

WWE might have cancelled the Rey Mysterio’s WrestleMania 36 match since the wrestler has reportedly gone into quarantine amid Coronavirus crisis. Read on to find out.

Although WWE initially stated that the company will not make any changes in its event schedule amid Coronavirus, it eventually had to take the ongoing pandemic seriously and made some major changes in its events. After taping its SmackDown show without an audience, the platform announced that it would do the same for its upcoming WrestleMania 36 event. Even after the announcement, there were speculations that WWE might still cancel the show. It seems like the event is going to air live as scheduled but Rey Mysterio will no longer feature in it.

According to a report by Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE stars Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are currently in quarantine due to the ongoing health crisis. Earlier this week, Brooke was pulled from the SmackDown Women's Title match at WrestleMania 36. The match, which was supposed to be a Six-Pack Elimination Match with Brooke, champion Bayley, Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks, and Tamina Snuka, did not feature Brooke. The wrestler was reportedly pulled from the match because she is not feeling well and is currently in quarantine.



Considering Mysterio is also in quarantine to keep himself away from the deadly virus, the highly anticipated upcoming event might not feature the superstar wrestler. The two wrestlers have not confirmed the news yet. Meanwhile, It was announced last week that the organisers have decided that show too big for just one night. The company confirmed that for the first time in history, the event will be held over two nights and will take place at multiple locations. The show will stream live on April 4 and April 5 and will be hosted by retired NFL great and recent WWE signee Rob Gronkowski to host.

