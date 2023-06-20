WWE: Chelsea Green appears to turn into ‘Karen’ persona in unhinged viral video

WWE wrestler Chelsea Green has fully embraced her role as the resident 'Karen' of the wrestling world. Since her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble in January, the 32-year-old has been portraying a character that loses control whenever things don't go her way. While her complaints are often directed at WWE's Adam Pearce, Green has now taken her erratic behavior beyond the confines of the wrestling arenas.

Unhinged videos show Chelsea Green's public meltdowns

During a recent episode of WWE Raw, a video package was played before Green's match with her tag team partner Sonya Deville. The video showcased Green causing chaos in various public settings. She can be seen shouting at a store owner, confronting someone in traffic, and even throwing an exercise ball at unsuspecting gym-goers. The compilation, presented in a TikTok-parody style, highlighted Green's commitment to her character and garnered a mix of amusement and astonishment from viewers.

ALSO READ: WWE star Alexa Bliss expecting her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera; DETAILS here

Fans react to Chelsea Green's escalating character

As the video circulated among WWE fans, reactions poured in. Many appreciated Green's dedication to her villainous persona and praised her ability to entertain. The exaggerated antics and unpredictable behavior showcased in the video served as a testament to Green's commitment to her character. One fan said "That was creative as hell. Lmao." Another fan reacted by saying "My little girl has become a Chelsea Green fan because she finds her hilarious. I must admit I've been diggin' her character too." WWE viewers eagerly await future developments in her storyline.

How to Watch WWE Raw

For those interested in watching WWE Raw, the show airs live every Monday night on the USA Network. Viewers can access the network through their cable providers or choose live-stream services like Fubo TV (free trial available). Additionally, episodes become available for streaming on Peacock the day after they air, with highlights often uploaded to YouTube shortly after the live broadcast.

ALSO READ: WWE: Long term plans for Roman Reign REVEALED; Here’s everything we know