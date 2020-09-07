WWE: Chris Jericho praises Roman Reigns' heel turn; Reveals why the Universal Champion reminds him of The Rock

In an interview, former WWE and current AEW wrestler Chris Jericho was all praises for Roman Reigns' recent heel turn. Moreover, the 49-year-old wrestler revealed why the current Universal Champion reminds him of The Rock, who is Reigns' cousin.

Roman Reigns' surprise return at SummerSlam had the WWE Universe excited because not only did the wrestler go directly after the Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend and Braun Strowman but also aligned with none other than Paul Heyman. The Big Dog is usually a babyface, much to the chagrin of wrestling fans, so to see him in a full-blown heel avatar is a welcome sight. Winning the Universal Championship was an extra bonus point! Moreover, former WWE and current AEW wrestler Chris Jericho was all praises for Reigns' epic heel turn in a recent interview with talkSPORT.

"I’m a huge fan of Roman Reigns. I think as a heel he’s going to be leaps and bounds better than as a babyface which will then allow him to become a babyface, which will be leaps and bounds over him being a heel," Jericho confessed to talkSPORT while adding that he really loved working with Roman when he was still employed by WWE, who he calls a "great worker" with a "great personality." The 49-year-old wrestler noted how he's wrestled the champ around 40 times in 2016 and 2017 including house shows all around the world. Jericho feels that if WWE just lets Reigns be himself, he'll get over even more so as he's a "cool guy."

Comparing Roman to his cousin and former WWE wrestler The Rock, Chris stated, "He reminds me of The Rock. If you’re a guy, you want to have a beer with him and if you’re a girl, you want to go on a date with him."

However, Jericho thinks that Reigns doesn't get a chance to show his cool side and hence, WWE needs to just let him relax and be himself as he has no doubt that Roman can be the top star in WWE which he already is but to a point where "everybody knows it, agrees with it and nobody is complaining."

