WWE Clash of Champion 2020 Results: Roman Reigns trumps Jey Uso; Sasha Banks attacks Bayley post Asuka match

WWE Clash of Champion 2020 Results:: While Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre retained their Universal Championship and WWE Championship against Jey Uso and Randy Orton, Sasha Banks surprise attacked her former bestie Bayley post latter's match with Asuka for SmackDown Women's Championship.

While it may seem like the WWE Universe is literally getting a new PPV every week, this week belonged to WWE Clash of Champions 2020. Let's talk about that crazy main event which saw a 'fresh perspective' Roman Reigns take on his cousin Jey Uso in an emotionally stirring Universal Championship match. Towards the end of the hard-fought battle, the Big Dog showed his blossoming heel side by hitting a low blow on his own family member when the referee was distracted.

This was followed by two nasty spears as Reigns demanded respect from his cousin to call him his Tribal Chief which the latter refused to bow down to. However, his concerned brother Jimmy Uso had to eventually throw in the towel as Roman lay the smacketh on his sibling. While Asuka reigned supreme in her RAW Women's Championship match against Zelina Vega, the Empress of Tomorrow also had a chance to take on Bayley again for the SmackDown Women's Championship as Nikki Cross was not medically cleared to compete.

While the end of the bout saw Bayley use a chair to cause a DQ win for Asuka, The Role Model's celebration was short-lived as she was surprise attacked by her former bestie Sasha Banks who hit her with a chair. Taking some sweet revenge, The Boss blasted the champ with a kendo stick and chairs. When it comes to Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton's Ambulance Match, we saw the return of Big Show, Christian and Shawn Michaels, who aided McIntyre and took revenge from The Viper for attacking them in the past. Moreover, while it looked like Orton could have won with his classic RKO, The Scottish Psychopath hit a Claymore and giving his opponent a taste of his own medicine with a punt kick to his head, Drew threw Randy inside the ambulance and closed the door for the win.

In what was the definitive match of the night and maybe even 2020, we had Sami Zayn defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles in a ladder match, which we know is The Charismatic Enigma's speciality. Towards the concluding few minutes, we saw Sami use handcuffs to link Hardy's ear to a ladder which was outside the ring. While he tried to handcuff Styles to a ring rope, The Phenomenal One refused to take it lying down. Eventually, Zayn ended up handcuffing himself to AJ. While Styles put Zayn on his shoulders and tried to climb the ladder to retrieve the titles, Jeff showed his resiliency and pulled the ladder by his ear into the ring. The Great Liberator was able to unlock himself and handcuffed Styles to the ladder instead. Eventually, Zayn was able to retrieve both his and Jeff's titles to be declared the rightful Intercontinental Champion. We can't help but mention the massive Swanton Bomb by Hardy atop a ladder onto Sami was laid across another ladder which was such a crazy move.

Check out the WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Winners List below:

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party for SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Winner: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles for Intercontinental Championship (Ladder Match)

Winner: Sami Zayn

Asuka vs. Zelina Vega for RAW Women's Championship

Winner: Asuka

Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews for US Championship

Winner: Bobby Lashley

The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza for RAW Tag Team Championships

Winner: The Street Profits

Bayley vs. Asuka for SmackDown Women's Championship

Winner: Asuka (via DQ)

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for WWE Championship (Ambulance Match)

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

Winner: Roman Reigns

It will indeed be interesting to see what awaits us during this week's WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown. We'll get to see how Bayley and Sasha's rivalry further intensifies as the latter finally got some well-deserved vengeance for the constant attacks by her former best friend. On the other hand, will wee see a continuation of Reigns and Jey's heated rivalry or will we instead see the latter lose it on his brother Jimmy for caving into The Tribal Chief's demand and throwing in the towel even though he didn't want to give up? We'll have to wait to find out!

