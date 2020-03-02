WWE: CM Punk believes pro wrestling today is not for his generation: These guys don't know how to swing a bat

In a recent interview, CM Punk got candid about his point of view, when it comes to professional wrestling today. The 41-year-old wrestler shared that pro wrestling today is not for his generation! Read below to know more about what Punk had to share on the same.

Back in 2011, CM Punk was THE MAN in professional wrestling! With The Summer of Punk, the 41-year-old wrestler was able to beckon the older fans who were bored with the monotonous good guy beats bad guy gimmicks. For several years, Punk had millions of wrestling fans rallying behind him. However, behind-the-scenes was a constant struggle for him. Eventually, Punk quit ties with WWE and went about his own way, that too on less than friendly terms.

So what does Punk feel about professional wrestling today? During an appearance on Kevin In The Morning With Allie & Jensen, Punk got brutally honest about his point of view regarding pro wrestling today. "So I'm like the old grizzled hitting coach that a new baseball team hires, and I come in like, 'oh man. These guys don't even know how to swing a bat. What are they doing? You don't need batting gloves and the elbow guard," Punk shared and added, "Come on. Let's get back to basics. What are you all doing?' I understand. It's not for me. It's not my generation. It's a completely different game. There's good, and there's bad."

Meanwhile, Punk is still associated with WWE, though in the responsibility of an analyst for the FS1 Talk Show, WWE Backstage. Punk has made several appearances so far and has also conversed with current WWE superstars like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

