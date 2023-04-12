WWE: Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock to return to the ring with WrestleMania 40?

The loyal fans of WWE have been eagerly waiting to witness an electrifying match between Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and Roman Reigns for the last couple of years. Last year, it was rumoured that The Rock might make a comeback to the ring with WrestleMania 39. However, the plans were cancelled eventually due to Dwayne Johnson's movie projects and other professional commitments. But, the latest reports suggest that Dwayne Johnson might come back to the ring with WrestleMania 40.

Dwayne Johnson to join WrestleMania 40?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is hoping to witness the comeback of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock to the ring, at WrestleMania 40. The Wrestling Observer Radio pointed out that The Rock left a "crack in the door" after declining the offer to mark his return to the ring in Los Angeles. "When he turned down this year due to schedule, Dwayne Johnson left a crack in the door open about possibly doing Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40 next year. But that was far from a commitment and certainly nothing anyone should count on happening," said Dave Meltzer.

The Rock in WrestleMania

For the unversed, The Rock was last seen in a full-fledged single match, in 2013 at WrestleMania 29, and he lost the match to John Cena. Later, The People’s Champion faced Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32, but the match could not last for more than 6 seconds. Dwayne ‘Rock’ Johnson later did make a small appearance on the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown in 2019. Earlier, it was believed that Johnson might return to the Royal Rumble 2023, win it, and later join WrestleMania 39. However, the reports later turned out to be false.

