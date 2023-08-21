WWE: Dwayne Johnson gets called out for doing ‘nothing for anyone lately’

During a talk on the Babyfaces podcast, Grayson Waller made it clear he's not happy with Dwayne Johnson's recent actions. This stems from their earlier interaction, where they compared their debuts at Madison Square Garden. The situation played out on Twitter but ended without a clear solution.

Dwayne Johnson's tweet that started it all

When Waller was asked about his and The Rock's tweets he said, “I was over The Rock three seconds after he tweeted me with some mediocre response,” Waller said. “I was trying to help him out. I went out of my way to go there to make the Rock relevant in WWE again. Obviously, he’s a huge global superstar, everyone knows The Rock, and he’s probably the most well-known professional wrestler of all time, but when it comes to WWE, it’s all about what have you done for me lately? He hasn’t done nothing for anyone lately, so I was trying to give him a path to come back in, maybe ease him in before Roman [Roman Reigns] and the Bloodline, they have all these things going on.”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's return to WWE

Recently, rumors spread that Dwayne Johnson might return to WWE, possibly at Summer Slam. Fans have been waiting to see him back since his last match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. Despite some appearances since then, fans are excited to see The Rock's comeback for a big wrestling rivalry. Dave Meltzer, a respected wrestling journalist, isn't sure about The Rock's plans, despite his immense net worth of around $800 million. Meltzer's uncertainty adds to the mystery surrounding The Rock's future in WWE. “I asked if there’s gonna be somebody else, and they said ‘I don’t know, maybe’, so who knows? I don’t know if Dwayne Johnson will come back, but if he’s going to do it for something, it’s gonna be for 50,000 fans in Detroit, which is this show. I don’t know what he’s doing again, I know there’s a strike on and everything, but he’s always doing something,” Meltzer said.

