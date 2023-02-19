WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 results: Roman Reigns retains his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

The WWE Elimination Chamber involves five matches, including the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Elimination Chamber matches for men and women, the United States Championship, and more. It was held on February 18, 2023 in Montreal.

Results of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

1. Roman Reigns wins WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

The match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn was filled with various dramatic moments as well as momentum swings. Roman Reigns retained his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship by defeating Sami Zayn. Reigns will next head to WrestleMania for the main event against Cody Rhodes.

2. Austin Theory wins United States Championship

With a little help from Logan Paul, Austin Theory retained the United States Championship. Austin Theory defeated Montez Ford, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed. It was the first time that the US title championship was defended in the Elimination Chamber.

3. Edge and Beth Phoenix win mixed tag-team match

Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley in mixed tag-team matches on The Judgment Day. Next, Edge might be heading towards the conclusion of the year-long program with The Judgment Day at WrestleMania against Bálor.

4. Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesner through DQ. This happened after Brock Lesnar kicked Bobby Lashley with a low blow for the second time in desperation after getting stuck in the Hurt Lock.

5. Asuka wins Women’s Elimination Chamber match

Asuka won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match after she defeated Carmella, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan. Asuka will be heading to WrestleMania to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.