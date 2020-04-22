WWE employees being forced to work during the coronavirus pandemic? Wrestling company REACTS to the allegation

WWE, which has been deemed an "essential business" during the coronavirus pandemic has come under the scanner as an anonymous employee named 'John' accused the wrestling company of forcing them to work on live tapings during such troubling times.

WWE being deemed as an "essential business" had tongues wagging for sure but amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the wrestling company continues to shoot live tapings of its weekly episodic television, which is RAW, SmackDown and NXT, along with PPV's like the upcoming Money in the Bank, which takes place on May 10, 2020. The shooting is taking place at the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University, both of which are in Florida. With no audience as a safety precaution, WWE is shooting for the same under careful supervision!

However, according to ComicBook, an anonymous employee accused the wrestling company of forcing employees to work during the COVID-19 outbreak. The accusation, which was submitted to the Orange County Board of County Commissioners stated, "My employer World Wrestling Entertainment, aka WWE, is forcing me to work the TV tapings for its weekly shows despite stay-at-home orders for coronavirus. I am unable to speak out, as I need this job and I know I will be fired if I approach my higher-ups,"

Furthermore, the anonymous employee named 'John' shared that despite sanitary precautions, the employees can't maintain social distancing and have to touch other people. John then requested the government to shut down these tapings while also enforcing the stay-at-home order so that he and his colleagues can follow social distancing rules without fear and repercussion of losing their jobs!

WWE was quick to issue a statement on the same as they responded, "These accusations aren't true. Employees know they can confidentially go to Human Resources, not the public. Notwithstanding the appropriate protocol, no one would be fired if they were uncomfortable with their surroundings. We've made accommodations for individuals upon request."

ALSO READ: Seth Rollins REACTS to WWE firing employees amidst COVID 19; Is upset by negativity and hostility towards WWE

What do you have to say about WWE's controversial decision to continue with the live tapings? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×