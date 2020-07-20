  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WWE Extreme Rules Winners List: Bayley and Sasha Banks cheat to win; Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt reign supreme

It was indeed 'The Horror Show' as Extreme Rules 2020 had many stellar matches along with some completely bizarre ones. The night, however, belonged to Bayley and Sasha Banks who earned some major gold. Check out the full winners list below.
1448 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2020 12:48 pm
The main event of Extreme Rules 2020 saw Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman clash in a bizarre Wyatt Swamp Fight.The main event of Extreme Rules 2020 saw Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman clash in a bizarre Wyatt Swamp Fight.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Extreme Rules 2020 took place a while back with the theme being 'The Horror Show' and by the end of the night, it lived up to the expectations. As a part of the Kickoff Show, we had the impromptu match between Kevin Owens and Murphy, which was in fact an impressive bout to start the festivities. KO came out on top with a sweet stunner. Moreover, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The New Day to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Bayley wasn't able to dominate over Nikki Cross like she would have liked to and had to rely on Sasha Banks to cheat her way and retain her SmackDown Women's Championship (with the assistance of Banks' 'Boss' knuckle ring). Apollo Crews' injury led to a win by forfeit for MVP and he declared himself the new United States Champion. Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio's An Eye for an Eye Match was as haunting as you'd expect it to be with The Monday Night Messiah driving Mr. 619's eye directly into the steel steps. While Seth may have won, he was shell-shocked by his horrific actions.

Asuka and Sasha tore the house down as one would expect but the ending saw the referee being knocked out by the champ's green mist while Bayley hit her with the title. Moreover, the SmackDown Women's Champ wore the referee's tee as The Boss pinned The Empress of Tomorrow. Whether Sasha won or not will be addressed on WWE Raw.

Dolph Ziggler gave his all but was eventually trampled with the deadly Claymore as Drew McIntyre successfully retained his WWE Championship. Finally, the main event saw Bray Wyatt collide with Braun Strowman in a Wyatt Swamp Fight which was as bizarre as one would expect. Whether it be The Monster Among Men being bitten by a snake or even Alexa Bliss making an appearance as Sister Abigail, one was left stunned by the ending with The Fiend's scary laugh culminating Extreme Rules 2020 as Strowman was eclipsed by Wyatt's Mandible Claw.

Check out Extreme Rules 2020 Full Winners List below:

Kevin Owens vs. Murphy

Winner: Kevin Owens

The New Day vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (Tables Match for SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Winner: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Bayley vs Nikki Cross (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Winner: Bayley

Apollo Crews vs. MVP (United States Championship Match)

Winner: MVP (Winner by forfeit)

Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio (An Eye for an Eye Match)

Winner: Seth Rollins

Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship)

Winner: Sasha Banks

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship)

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (Wyatt Swamp Fight)

Winner: Bray Wyatt

What did you think of Extreme Rules 2020? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :WWE

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement