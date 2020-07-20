WWE Extreme Rules Winners List: Bayley and Sasha Banks cheat to win; Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt reign supreme

It was indeed 'The Horror Show' as Extreme Rules 2020 had many stellar matches along with some completely bizarre ones. The night, however, belonged to Bayley and Sasha Banks who earned some major gold. Check out the full winners list below.

Extreme Rules 2020 took place a while back with the theme being 'The Horror Show' and by the end of the night, it lived up to the expectations. As a part of the Kickoff Show, we had the impromptu match between Kevin Owens and Murphy, which was in fact an impressive bout to start the festivities. KO came out on top with a sweet stunner. Moreover, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The New Day to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Bayley wasn't able to dominate over Nikki Cross like she would have liked to and had to rely on Sasha Banks to cheat her way and retain her SmackDown Women's Championship (with the assistance of Banks' 'Boss' knuckle ring). Apollo Crews' injury led to a win by forfeit for MVP and he declared himself the new United States Champion. Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio's An Eye for an Eye Match was as haunting as you'd expect it to be with The Monday Night Messiah driving Mr. 619's eye directly into the steel steps. While Seth may have won, he was shell-shocked by his horrific actions.

Asuka and Sasha tore the house down as one would expect but the ending saw the referee being knocked out by the champ's green mist while Bayley hit her with the title. Moreover, the SmackDown Women's Champ wore the referee's tee as The Boss pinned The Empress of Tomorrow. Whether Sasha won or not will be addressed on WWE Raw.

Dolph Ziggler gave his all but was eventually trampled with the deadly Claymore as Drew McIntyre successfully retained his WWE Championship. Finally, the main event saw Bray Wyatt collide with Braun Strowman in a Wyatt Swamp Fight which was as bizarre as one would expect. Whether it be The Monster Among Men being bitten by a snake or even Alexa Bliss making an appearance as Sister Abigail, one was left stunned by the ending with The Fiend's scary laugh culminating Extreme Rules 2020 as Strowman was eclipsed by Wyatt's Mandible Claw.

Check out Extreme Rules 2020 Full Winners List below:

Kevin Owens vs. Murphy

Winner: Kevin Owens

The New Day vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (Tables Match for SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Winner: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Bayley vs Nikki Cross (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Winner: Bayley

Apollo Crews vs. MVP (United States Championship Match)

Winner: MVP (Winner by forfeit)

Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio (An Eye for an Eye Match)

Winner: Seth Rollins

Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship)

Winner: Sasha Banks

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship)

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (Wyatt Swamp Fight)

Winner: Bray Wyatt

What did you think of Extreme Rules 2020? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :WWE

Share your comment ×