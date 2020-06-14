WWE fame Randy Orton reveals how he pranked The Undertaker recently

WWE superstar Randy Orton shares how his social media post pranked The Undertaker.

WWE fame Randy Orton managed to pull off the impossible. The wrestler reveals he was able to prank The Undertaker recently. Most of us know The Undertaker for his seriousness and we can't imagine the 'Dead Man Returns' wrestler getting pranked. However, Randy Orton's explanation for the same proves that this indeed did happen. Randy Orton is known for his goofiness and especially when it comes to his social media, his Instagram profile is full of amusing posts.

Recently, Randy Orton posted a picture of himself and it looked like he was sitting inside a plane. "F****d around bought a plane. #greatest #wrestling #match #ever #whatarib #hatebutidontblameyou" Randy Orton captioned his post and his friends instantly fell for it. Many fans and other sports personalities congratulated him for his private jet. The Undertaker too texted him, Randy Ortan revealed during After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves. "But the biggest pop I got was Undertaker texted me and he was like, 'Yeah, some play checkers, you're playing chess. Congrats on the plane, kid.' I was like, 'Awww.' That's what social media's for. Most of the time, anyway, having fun. That's how I like to use it," he said.

Check out the post:

He also admitted that he forgot about the prank after he posted the picture on social media until his wife asked him about it. "I did not buy a plane. I came home and my wife goes, What the f*** did you say you bought a plane for?' I was like, 'What do you mean?' She was like, 'Look at your social media!' I don't want to call a bunch of guys out, but I got a couple dozen of the guys and a couple close friends, they texted me, 'Hey, congrats on the plane!" he recounted.

