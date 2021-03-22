WWE Fastlane 2021 Results: Edge turns out to be the deciding factor in Roman Reigns' win against Daniel Bryan

Amid the chaotic Fastlane 2021 main event, which saw Universal Champion Roman Reigns take on Daniel Bryan, check out who the big winners of the night were.

While the first half of the recently concluded WWE PPV, WWE Fastlane 2021, was forgettable for the WWE Universe, it was towards the concluding few matches where the fun really commenced. Whether it be Drew McIntyre and Sheamus going to hell and back during their gruelling No Holds Barred Match to Randy Orton being particularly spooked during his match against Alexa Bliss with the return of a melted-mask, new attire adorning The Fiend.

However, the highlight of Fastlane 2021 was the chaotic twists and turns conspiring during the main event, which saw Roman Reigns defend his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan with the Men's Royal Rumble Match winner Edge as the Special Outside Enforcer. For the unversed, The Rated-R Superstar will be facing the Universal Champ at WrestleMania 37. While many of us already predicted the ending with Reigns defeating Bryan and facing Edge at The Show of Shows, surprisingly, Bryan was not made a scapegoat and rather a formidable opponent for the champ, at times even mocking The Tribal Chief. During the hard-hitting match, amid aiming for his legs with the Yes! Lock providing plenty of damage in Daniel's favour, we see Roman relying on his brutal strength to calm his opponent down.

Eventually, Bryan's Running Knee, which was aimed at the Universal Champ took out the referee instead. A huge spear by Reigns led to Edge being put to use and counting a near-fall. When Reigns questioned The Rated-R Superstar's motives, Daniel made use of the distraction and locked the Triangle hold which was transformed into the Yes! Lock upon The Head of the Table.

Coming to Reigns' rescue was his cousin Jey Uso, who took out both Bryan and Edge with Superkicks. Throwing Edge into the ring post, Jey tried to use a chair but was met with Daniel's Running Knee instead. Taking the chair, Bryan tried to strike his opponent but accidentally hit Edge. When Daniel put Roman in the Yes! Lock one more time, there was no official to see The Tribal Chief shockingly tap. An enraged Edge bashed both Bryan and Reigns with vicious chair shots to the back.

With just enough energy left and a new referee making their way to the ring, Roman was able to pin Daniel for the epic win and retain his Universal Championship to conclude Fastlane 2021. What's definitely interesting to look forward to on this week's SmackDown will be if Bryan raises an objection to Reigns tapping out to the Yes! Lock along with Edge's interference as a deciding factor of the winner to make it a Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Check out the full list of winners from WWE Fastlane 2021 below:

Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali (United States Championship)

Winner: Riddle

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship)

Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship)

Winner: Big E

Braun Strowman vs. Elias (with Jaxson Ryker)

Winner: Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Winner: Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (No Holds Barred Match)

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship)

Winner: Roman Reigns

We're finally on the last leg on the road to WrestleMania 37!

