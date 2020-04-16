WWE on a firing spree amidst the coronavirus outbreak as Rusev, Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick & more are released

In a necessary move by WWE to help compensate for the financial losses due to the coronavirus outbreak, many WWE Superstars like Rusev, Kurt Angle and Drake Maverick have been released from the wrestling company. Read below for more details.

In a shocking move by WWE, the wrestling company released around 20 active employees amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, in a statement on their controversial action, the company shared, "The Company's reductions of employee compensation and headcount result in an estimated monthly savings of $4 million along with cash flow improvement of $140 million primarily from the deferral in spending on the Company's new headquarters." To say that it's one of the darkest periods in WWE history would surely be an understatement!

Amongst the WWE superstars who were let go of includes Rusev, Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Eric Young, Rowan, Sarah Logan, No Way Jose, Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, EC3, Aiden English, Lio Rush, Primo, Epico, Deonna Purrazzo and Aleksandar Jaksic. Amongst the WWE Producers who have either been fired or furloughed include Fit Finlay, Scott Armstrong, Shane Helms, Lance Storm, Billy Kidman, Mike Rotunda, Pat Buck, Sarah Stock and Shawn Daivari.

Amongst the wrestlers, who took to Twitter to address their release was Drake Maverick, who heartbreakingly told in a video, "I'm like everybody else where I probably didn't take this [COVID-19 pandemic] as seriously as it is at the beginning. But it's affecting people's lives, people's jobs, affecting the way people make a living."

