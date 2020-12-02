WWE ‘first gay superstar’ Pat Patterson passes away at 79; The organization extends condolences to the family

WWE just confirmed that wrestling superstar Pat Patterson, who famously came out as homosexual in 2014, has passed away at the age of 79.

WWE legend Pat Patterson, the man who created the Royal Rumble move, has died at the age of 79, the organization confirmed. "WWE extends its condolences to Patterson’s family and friends," the company said Wednesday in a statement via TMZ. Patterson, who considered himself wrestling's "first gay superstar," was a key part of WWE for decades, widely known as Vince McMahon's right-hand man. He began wrestling in the 1950s and finally joined up with WWE in the late '70s, where he famously engaged in a series of awesome matches with Sgt. Slaughter.

Pat became the company's first Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion in 1979. Patterson later became a colour commentator for WWE and continued to work in the ring and in the booth until he retired in 1984. At that point, Patterson joined McMahon as a WWE executive and in 1988, he pitched the idea for the Royal Rumble. In his book: Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE, Patterson explained how the Rumble came to be.

"The first Royal Rumble was on January 24, 1988, in Hamilton, Ontario. The difference between WWE’s Royal Rumble and a traditional over-the-top-rope battle royal is that the participants come into the match at two-minute intervals--not all at the same time at the beginning of the match. I wanted to create something special." Pat famously came out as a homosexual man during a 2014 episode of WWE Legends House, opening up in front of guys like Roddy Piper and Jimmy Hart. It was a powerful moment, to say the least.

Our thought and prayers are with the wrestling icon’s family.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lawrence‘s family barn in Kentucky BURNS down; Her brother says they’re still mourning tragic loss

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×